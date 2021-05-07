Shoetopia manager thankful for Muscle Shoals community after her store burned in a fire

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Shoals area manager is dealing with a major blow to her business following a fire.
Through all of the debris, broken glass and a decimated building, Krissie Ritchey says she’s grateful for community.
“To me, it’s so precious that they genuinely care about me personally, this business, and the way that this store has created a bond for us,” said Ritchey.
As Ritchey watched her business burn, she said the day could have looked much different.
“I was parked right at the corner of the building where the transformer hit the building at 5:31 when I normally would have been loading things in my car and getting ready to leave for the day. Had I been doing my normal protocol and schedule, I would have been at my car when the transformer and the power line, the one on this side fell,” said Ritchey.
She is thankful no one was harmed and says she doesn’t want people to feel sorry for her. Rather, she wants to remember all of the good times and joy her customers provided.
“This is my community. This is the people who are doing life with me both my employees and the shoppers who come in regularly and to me it’s a treat every single day to enjoy life with these folks and be invited into their moments,” said Richey.
The fire chief said his investigators should know exactly what caused the fire by Monday. Stick with WAFF for updates.
