Portion of Highway 80 to be named after John R. Lewis

“Congratulations and thank you to Representative Chestnut, the Alabama Legislature and the thousands of Americans who joined the John Lewis Bridge Project for their work, dedication and activism,” Michael Starr Hopkins, Founder of the John Lewis Bridge Project said. “When we started the John Lewis Bridge Project, just under a year ago, the response was incredible and humbling. From every corner of the nation thousands of individuals, from all walks of life, joined the effort to honor the great John Lewis.”