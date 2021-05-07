Mobile home engulfed by fire in New Market

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police say a mobile home is fully engulfed by a fire Friday night.
The fire started just before 9:30 p.m. on Cabry Drive in New Market.
Don Webster with HEMSI confirms crews with Huntsville Fire Department are on the scene and a HEMSI is on standby.
It’s still unclear if anyone was inside of the home or injured by the fire. WAFF is on the way to the scene to find out more.
