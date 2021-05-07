Medical marijuana bill offers hope for some Alabamians

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The medical marijuana bill is now awaiting Gov. Ivey’s signature after the state Legislature passed it Thursday night. If the bill is made into law it could have a big impact on businesses and people with certain medical conditions.
Bluewater Hemp in Decatur says their focus for the past three years since the CBD program started in Alabama has been producing high-quality medical cannabis. Taylor Marks, Co-owner of Bluewater Hemp, says they want to make the best CBD products for their customers who need them.
Marks says since they already grow medical cannabis, it may give Bluewater a leg up towards applying for a cultivator license. He says the only difference between hemp and marijuana is the genetics of the plant. The only thing Bluewater would need to change about their business is the seeds.
Marks says those who are anxious about the changes should know the laws will be heavily controlled and regulated.
“We already know how to facilitate a safe medicine that can be controlled and regulated. I do not think people should worry too much, because this isn’t an all-out recreational bill,” says Marks.
“There will not be any smokeable or flour on the streets. If we were granted a license, anything we would grow would be extracted into a medical pill, capsule, or whatever the bill allows for patients.”
A Cullman County woman, Amanda Taylor, says she used to be totally against any substance use. She used to be the president of D.A.R.E, but when she had nothing else to turn to she says medical marijuana saved her life.
”When you are faced with death, you become extremely brave,” says Taylor.
Taylor, a medical cannabis advocate, originally found medical marijuana helped her at a time when she was in Arizona. She says it is the last thing she wanted to turn to, but she was desperate to save her life.
“I have 6 debilitating diseases and nothing was helping me.”
Just one of those diseases is multiple sclerosis. Taylor says her faith is very important to her and she was shocked community leaders recommended this.
“They knew that it would help. I was still against it and it took a lot of convincing.”
This bill only allows pills, creams, and oils, not recreational smokable or edible products. The law will allow up to 12 locations to be licensed dispensaries.
For today, Marks and Taylor say they are hoping this can help many people.
“I have so much hope right now. Today, my heart is beating 100mph,” says Taylor.
“They have seen the results from other states and studies it does help patients when they have nothing else to turn to,” added Marks.
Governor Ivey indicated she plans to thoroughly review but ultimately sign the bill. If it is signed it would make Alabama the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana.
