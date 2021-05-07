Gorgeous, cool Friday ahead of Mother’s Day Weekend rain chances

Happy Friday! We’ve made it to the end of the week & we are going to be treated to a spectacular day!
It is cool once again across the Tennessee Valley this morning! Temperatures have fallen into the mid to upper 40s for most communities under mostly clear skies. We are seeing some areas of fog again this morning, but it isn’t too widespread. There are a few areas of clouds lingering after last evening’s showers, but we are expecting plenty of sunshine for the remainder of the day today. A sunny, mild, and breezy afternoon is instore today with temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s. Wind gusts this afternoon will be from the north and may reach 15 to 25 mph.
Clouds will push back in as we move into the day tomorrow and that could bring in a few scattered showers as well. The best rain chances are likely to stay north of our area into Tennessee, but we may see a few midday sprinkles or showers cross over the Stateline. Temperatures Saturday will be slightly warmer, climbing into the mid to upper 70s for most. However, clouds will play a big role in that. Scattered storms will be more likely come Sunday afternoon with our next weather maker rolling in from the northwest. This means that afternoon & evening Mother’s Day plans might need to be moved indoors. Temperatures on Sunday look to stay into the upper 70s, with a few spots getting close to the 80s.
