Gorgeous, cool Friday ahead of Mother’s Day Weekend rain chances

Clouds will push back in as we move into the day tomorrow and that could bring in a few scattered showers as well. The best rain chances are likely to stay north of our area into Tennessee, but we may see a few midday sprinkles or showers cross over the Stateline. Temperatures Saturday will be slightly warmer, climbing into the mid to upper 70s for most. However, clouds will play a big role in that. Scattered storms will be more likely come Sunday afternoon with our next weather maker rolling in from the northwest. This means that afternoon & evening Mother’s Day plans might need to be moved indoors. Temperatures on Sunday look to stay into the upper 70s, with a few spots getting close to the 80s.