Day 5: Jury resumes deliberations in William Darby trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, the jury will meet again to deliberate the fate of Huntsville Police Officer William Darby.
Darby is accused of murdering Jeffrey Parker, a suicidal man with a gun pointed at his own head.
Jury deliberations started at 1 p.m. on Thursday and went into the early evening hours before breaking for the day. Prosecuting attorneys presented closing arguments first on Thursday.
Assistant District Attorney Tim Douthit argued a person can use deadly physical force only in self-defense or when defending someone else if that person reasonably believes another person is using or about to use unlawful deadly physical force. Douthit said neither of these happened during this situation. He also stated Darby was the initial aggressor.
Robert Tuten closed for the defense. He said Darby is not the initial aggressor and instead was protecting not only himself but his fellow officers. Tuten noted that if an officer hesitates that can mean death. Throughout the whole week, both sides called several witnesses to the stand.
One of the witnesses was Former Officer Genisha Pegues who testified that she never felt Parker was a threat to officers on the scene. An action-reaction expert for the defense said if a police officer has a weapon sighted on a suspect holding a firearm, the suspect could still fire first before the officer. An Assistant Chief of Police from another department also testified that officers are trained action is faster than reaction.
Earlier this week attorney Mark McDaniel who isn’t on this case said the jury will have to look at the facts.
As the jury reaches a verdict we will update you.
