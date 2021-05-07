Calm Cool and Collected for your Friday Afternoon

Sunshine for your afternoon, although pretty, won’t do much for warming us up. The 70s yet again, and feeling cool out there, so a jacket might be the way to go for your Friday.
Steering clear of any rain for the day, but seeing chances of a stray shower pop up for the start to the weekend.
We will see another chance at rain rolling into your Mother’s Day, but the good news is… we will see a brief warm up. Sunday is looking like one of the only days we are meeting average for a while.
Monday and the following days carry chances for rain and storms with temperatures will pretty well staying in the 70s. We continue to trend cool for much of the next 10 days.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.