Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police Memorial Service set for 11 a.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey and other state leaders are honoring the state’s fallen law enforcement officers Friday morning.
The ceremony will be held on the Alabama State Capitol’s South Lawn starting at 11 a.m.
The Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police Memorial Service will honor the lives of Sergeant Wytasha Carter, Officer Sean Paul Tuder, Officer William Buechner, Deputy Julius Jamal “Jay” Dailey, Investigator Dornell Cousette, Sheriff John “Big John” Williams, Agent Billy Fred Clardy, III, Officer Nick O’Rear, Sergeant Stephen Williams, Assistant Chief Gail Green and Sergeant Parnell Guyton.
Ivey will be joined by state Attorney General Steve Marshall, Alabama State FOP President Everette Johnson and Vice President Ron Leek, as well as Alabama Fraternal Order of Police officials and loved ones of the fallen members of law enforcement for the event.
