Alabama NAACP sponsors drawing to win $1,000 when fully vaccinated

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Get vaccinated, get a chance win $1,000.
To encourage all Alabamians to get vaccinated, the Alabama State NAACP is sponsoring a drawing for people between the ages of 18-40. One winner will receive a prize of $1,000 when fully vaccinated.
To qualify, all participants:
- Must be between the ages of 18-40
- Must “Like” and “Follow” the Alabama State’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/NAACPALABAMACONFERENCE
- Must “Like” and “Follow” the Alabama State’s Instagram link at: https://www.instagram.com/alstatenaacp/
- GET THAT VAC! Johnson & Johnson (single shot), Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca (two shots) between May 1, 2021 and June 21, 2021
- Snap a picture of themselves with their vaccination card and email it to info@alnaacp.org
The winner will be announced June 26, 2021 on the Facebook and Instagram pages. All participant’s pictures and personal info will be kept confidential. Alabama NAACP employees, Executive Committee members, Branch Presidents and their family members are ineligible to enter the contest.
