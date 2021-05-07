Alabama NAACP sponsors drawing to win $1,000 when fully vaccinated

Alabama NAACP sponsors drawing to win $1,000 when fully vaccinated
(Source: Emily Wakeman)
By WBRC Staff | May 6, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT - Updated May 7 at 8:10 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Get vaccinated, get a chance win $1,000.

To encourage all Alabamians to get vaccinated, the Alabama State NAACP is sponsoring a drawing for people between the ages of 18-40. One winner will receive a prize of $1,000 when fully vaccinated.

To qualify, all participants:

The winner will be announced June 26, 2021 on the Facebook and Instagram pages. All participant’s pictures and personal info will be kept confidential. Alabama NAACP employees, Executive Committee members, Branch Presidents and their family members are ineligible to enter the contest.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.