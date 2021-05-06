Unseasonably cool today with plenty of sunshine before evening showers, storms

We’re waking up to even cooler temperatures out there this morning with much of the Valley into the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies are mainly clear this morning and should stay that way for the majority of the day as well. There are some areas of spotty fog, but nothing widespread for now. Today should be nearly perfect for most of the sunlight hours, with a few passing clouds mixed in with the sunshine, a light north wind at 10 mph, and temperatures into the low to mid-70s. However, as we get close to sunset a cold front will move in from the northwest bringing a chance at some scattered storms as we move into the evening. These should just produce some rain showers and downpours, but for the most part, we should see less than a tenth of an inch in most communities. There may be a few strong wind gusts at times but nothing strong or severe. From there we’ll clear out and expect to see a beautiful day on Friday with highs back into the low 70s!