Two guns, knife found in backpack at New Hope High School; student facing charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two students found with guns at valley schools and bomb threats at other schools, all happened within days of each other.
It’s been a scary and emotional seven days for parents and students in Madison County.
Around 1 p.m., school administrators got a tip from a student that another student was armed on campus.
From there, they acted quickly.
“My first reaction when I got the phone call was fear,” Amanda Watson said.
Amanda Watson, a New Hope High School graduate herself and mother of New Hope students, says she was terrified to hear the news.
“This is not a normal occurrence here and it puts fears into a lot of parents’ hearts. I did text him and ask him, please call me because as a mother I want to hear his voice, make sure he’s ok,” Watson said.
Her son and everyone else is OK, and that’s because school staff and a school resource officer worked quickly to disarm the student and get him detained.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating.
“I cant speculate right now what the charges are, but I do know the investigation is early on so they’re looking at different avenues to go. But this time he is being detained and will be making a trip to the Neaves Davis Center for Children,” says Brent Patterson, spokesman for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
“There is no could be or might be. He will be charged,” Patterson said.
That too came from a tip. Patterson says parents need to stay vigilant.
“We have to be on their toes. We have to look at it like you know what, there’s a threat every day. We have to make sure that we catch it,” Patterson said.
And Watson says she’s thankful for the student who reported the gun to school faculty, and how efficiently the situation was handled.
“When it comes to your safety and the safety of your friends and everyone else, yes speak up. Please speak up,” Watson said.
