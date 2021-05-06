Power outages spread across northwest Alabama

LAUDERDALE., CO., Ala. (WAFF) - As storms are sweeping in from the west, heavy rain and winds are causing power outages throughout Lauderdale and Limestone counties.
Florence Utilities is showing potentially thousands of customers without power Thursday night.
Storms hit the corner of Alabama just before 6 p.m. with strong winds causing many areas to lose power. Viewers in Lauderdale and Limestone counties are reporting several trees and power lines down.
At this time it is still unknown when power will be restored for these customers.
The WAFF 48 Weather team is tracking a line of severe storms traveling through the southeast which are expected to clear out overnight.
