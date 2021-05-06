Madison City Schools approves rezoning plan

Madison City Schools is officially rezoning
By Anna Mahan | May 6, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 6:31 PM

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A big change is coming to Madison City Schools.

Thursday night, Madison City Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a rezoning plan. The rezoning plan has been a hot debate for months now.

These changes come after the announcement of a new elementary school being built near Wall Triana Highway. Midtown Elementary School is set to open in August 2021.

