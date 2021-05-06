Madison City Schools approves rezoning plan

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A big change is coming to Madison City Schools.
Thursday night, Madison City Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a rezoning plan. The rezoning plan has been a hot debate for months now.
These changes come after the announcement of a new elementary school being built near Wall Triana Highway. Midtown Elementary School is set to open in August 2021.
WAFF has a crew in tonight’s meeting and will break down where students will shuffle to in order to make room for the new school, tonight on WAFF 48 News at 10.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.