A Little bit of Sun, Cloud and Rain for your Thursday

Another day in the 70s with a cool wind is scheduled for your Thursday. A few clouds will begin to build as we head into the next several hours.
Later on, rain is expected to put a damper on any outside plans early in the evening.
We aren’t seeing prolonged rain for this evening, but rather, a few hours of moderate to heavy rainfall. Those of us to the east of 65 will see more of the moderate rainfall as the showers begin to break apart. Winds are also expected to pick up as the rain moves through.
Overnight we will be left with a few lingering clouds and gusty north winds to keep us cool. The start to your Friday is expected to be cool and breezy.
We will see another chance at rain rolling into your Mother’s Day weekend that will extend into the following week. Temperatures will pretty well stay in the 70s for much of the next 10 days.
