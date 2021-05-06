Investigation underway after Muscle Shoals business catches fire in storm

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation is underway to find out what caused a Muscle Shoals business to catch fire during Thursday evening’s severe thunderstorm.
Muscles Shoals Fire Chief, Shawn Malone, said they got a call around 6 p.m. about the fire at Shoetopia on Avalon Avenue.
Caption Greg Kennedy said with a fire like this, their crews are usually battling the fire for up to five hours. Right now, they do not know the cause of the fire but the chief said it may be weather-related.
“Right now it’s leaning towards that because of the power lines down, it’ll be natural causes but we cannot confirm that,” said Malone.
Captian Greg Kennedy was the first to arrive on the scene
He said the fire started in the back of the business, Shoetopia, where power lines are down.
“It was coming from the back of the building when we first pulled up. Like I said, it was heavy smoke, high winds. The winds had the smoke laying straight across the road that we’re on here and we really couldn’t see the building that great, but once we got past the building, it looked like most of the fire started in the back of the building,” said Kennedy.
This is a developing story.
