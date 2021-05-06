Huntsville Senior Center fights back against Parkinson’s Disease

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - You may know someone battling Parkinson’s.
The Huntsville/Madison County Senior Center is helping Parkinson’s patients fight back. Take a look at the program in the video at the top of this story.
If you or someone you know might like to sign up for Rock Steady Boxing here in Huntsville, you can reach out to Carolyn Rhodes. She’s the Fitness Director at the Huntsville Senior Center. Send her an email to studio60@seniorview.com or give her a call at 256-694-4756.
