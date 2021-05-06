Hazel Green receives 4th straight girls basketball state championship trophy

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lady Trojans of Hazel Green High School’s basketball team were honored Wednesday for a historic accomplishment.
Back in March, the team brought home Hazel Green’s fourth consecutive state basketball title. On May 5, the Alabama High School Athletic Association formally presented the trophy to the players and coaches.
Junior Samiya Steele scored 18 points in that championship win over Carver. She says it was a huge relief when her team brought home the title.
”We didn’t want to mess up what we accomplished the three years before that,” said Steele. “With COVID, it was scary. We didn’t know what to expect. Didn’t know if our season would be canceled. So, winning it was just a relief for everyone.”
Hazel Green coach Tim Miller became the first coach in 6A or 7A history to win four state titles in a row.
