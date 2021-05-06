26 gambling machines seized in Decatur raid

Decatur police found several illegal gambling machines (Source: DPD)
By Anna Mahan | May 6, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 7:41 PM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - More than a dozen people were arrested when police raided an illegal gambling spot in Decatur on Wednesday.

Decatur police recovered 26 gambling machines, three firearms, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and over $20,000 when they searched a facility on 21st Avenue SW. Police served a search warrant at the residence after receiving numerous tips about illegal gambling taking place there.

A total of seventeen people were also arrested during the search.

Police did not say how long the gambling has been taking place or who was behind the makeshift casino. They tell us this is an ongoing investigation and more charges are expected.

Those who were arrested were booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on the following charges:

Keithan Swoopes: Promoting Gambling and Switched Tag - $600 bond

Perez Foster: Promoting Gambling, Marijuana II, Loitering, FTA warrants x4 - $2,900 bond

Renardo Aldridge: Promoting Gambling and Marijuana II - $600 bond

Tonya Billings: Loitering, Illegal Possession of Prohibited Liquor and Carrying a Pistol w/o a Permit - $900 bond

Cordarrell Mason: Loitering and FTA warrants x3 - $1,800 bond

Desmond Aldridge: Loitering and Marijuana II - $600

Tara Dillard: Loitering - $300

Mary Patrica: Loitering - $300

Vaita Jones: Loitering - $300

Gladis Alba: Loitering - $300

Jaquez Scruggs: Loitering - $300

Walter Orr: Loitering - $300

Jose Sanchez: Loitering - $300

Donna Moore: Loitering - $300

Antwan Fuqua: Loitering - $300

Martez Jackson: Loitering - $300

Jurion Dajuan Johnson: Loitering - $300

