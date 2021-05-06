Friends of Huntsville woman accused of faking cancer say she’s still manipulating people from jail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dawn Lineberger remains in the Madison County Jail on theft by deception and theft of property charges. Lineberger is accused of stealing thousands and of dollars through go fund me accounts, money-wiring apps and TikTok.
Harmony Johnson Church says Lineberger’s “sweet demeanor” made it hard to see past the red flags. Church became close to Dawn on TikTok, and was a part of a group of creators with Lineberger who all spent countless hours organizing donation tactics in support of her for medical and living expenses.
As it turns out, her house is owned by Lincoln Church of Christ, a local church named on the charge.
“She was very private about how much she was getting,” said Church.
Huntsville investigators say Lineberger admitted to faking cancer but said she was doing it for attention and not the money. Church says when Lineberger was arrested, most of them were trying to help prove her innocence while they sat in on phone calls with Lineberger in jail.
“Initially, Dawn’s claim was ‘I don’t know why I’m here, I don’t know what’s going on,’” said Church.
But, when the news broke of the alleged con job, Lineberger changed her story.
“Then it was, ‘Okay, I don’t have cancer anymore, I’ve been in remission for two weeks,” said Church.
Jesse Sumlin with the Huntsville Police Department says the city sees theft by deception charges often, but faking an illness makes this case different.
“Situations like these you know, of course, everybody would like to help somebody in a time of need. But, if it’s possible to do some type of research or reach out to someone who may know the individual, that would probably help you to make sure that it’s not a scamming situation,” said Sumlin.
Sumlin says in cases like this, notify the police if you feel as though something isn’t right. As of right now, Sumlin says the case is still open and part of an ongoing investigation.
