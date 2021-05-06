Fort Payne Fire Department gets new tool to help save drivers from entrapment

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) -This week, the Fort Payne Fire Department received a new life-saving tool to help people in an emergency situation like getting trapped in a car.
When responding to a motor vehicle crash or people trapped inside, the Amkus extrication tool will help firefighters get them out quickly.
Fort Payne Training Chief Scott Westbrook said previously they would have to use a cutter, spreader and extension.
“This tool, being battery-operated, the technology has advanced a great deal over the last few years. It gives us a long operating period of about 45 minutes per battle and it is comparable in strength to the hydraulics tool we normally use,” said Westbrook.
He said the new tool saves first responders a lot of time which in the long run, will hopefully help them save lives.
“We can get into some tighter spots; we can get into some more spaces where it may be more difficult to use the hose so it will be another asset in our toolbox to provide service faster than normal,” said Westbrook.
The $12,000 device was purchased through tuition from the department’s recruit and trainee school.
Westbrook said the tool will also be used to help other departments.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.