Fort Payne celebrates National Day of Prayer at city park

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people across the Tennessee Valley took part in National Day of Prayer on Thursday.
Dozens of community members and city leaders came together at Fort Payne City Park for prayer and fellowship. For more than 15 years, National Day of Prayer has been recognized in Fort Payne.
Clara Washington is the organizer and community outreach member. Last year the event was carried out inside of cars due to the pandemic, but Washington is thankful more people were able to attend this year.
”So many people had testimonies and God spared their life through the year. To me it’s a celebration to let people know we need each other because people are still hurting,” said Washington.
Several pastors and city leaders were invited to speak and offer prayers to the community.
Rodney Bridges was one of many who attended the event.
“I see a whole lot of things that go on and see the city needs to come together instead of rebellion that keeps going on together. But we need to come together as men and women and trust God but work together to make this place a better place,” said Bridges.
WAFF 48 talked to others in attendance who said the prayer of unity was a reassuring sign for the city and community.
