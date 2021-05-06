Day 4: Former Huntsville police officer’s murder trial ends with closing arguments; verdict awaits

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s day four of trial for former Huntsville police officer, William Darby. Darby is accused of murdering a man in 2018.
On Thursday afternoon, the judge charged the jury after closing arguments. Now, 12 men and women have to determine if Darby will be charged with murder.
The prosecution said the shooting wasn’t legally justified, saying Darby and the other officers who responded were not in imminent danger. The defense argues Darby acted to protect himself and the two other officers on the scene.
The defense said the officers were in direct line of fire of Jeffrey Parker’s gun. The outcome from the verdict does not end Darby’s legal battle. The family of Jeffrey Parker has filed a civil lawsuit against Darby and the city of Huntsville.
That case has been put on hold pending the outcome of this criminal trial.
We’re not sure if we will get a verdict Thursday or Friday, but WAFF will keep you updated as the trial continues.
