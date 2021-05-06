Crime of the week: Accused trailer takers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sometimes, criminals just make it easy to get caught in the act.
Criminals don’t always think everything through, which is good news for the Crime Stoppers. They’re hoping these accused trailer thieves will have to face the music after leaving their faces uncovered!
Huntsville Police tell us the offender, or offenders, struck a home on Craigmont Road on April 21st. Investigators say they backed up an Older Model GMC Tahoe to an 18-foot trailer, cut the lock on the trailer, hooked it up and drove away.
Do you recognize the face of this trailer taker? It’s visible in the picture and video before this suspect spray-painted a surveillance camera.
If you have a tip that leads police to this suspect, you could qualify for up to $1,000. Call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.
