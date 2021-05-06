Athens set to apply for dog park grant

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents of Athens are one step closer to getting a new dog park.
According to our partners at the News Courier, the Athens City Council unanimously approved a resolution for Mayor Ronnie Marks’ office to apply for a PetSafe Bark For Your Park dog park grant during its meeting on April 26.
City employee Amy Golden said PetSafe does these grants annually, and the City has been waiting for the opportunity to apply for one “for several years.”
One of the issues in the way of the application in the past has been finding a good location in Athens for the dog park. Marks told the Council that the initial idea was to apply for the grant with Swan Creek in mind, but the upcoming park will be built at the old Pilgrim’s Pride location.
“That looks like the optimal site,” Golden said. “There is still some discussion and design work to be done, and all that has to go into the proposal when we submit for the grant.”
Golden said a dog park is one of those “quality of life” pieces that a city like Athens needs, a place where people can go and socialize for both themselves and their pets.
“It brings people of like interest together,” she said.
Golden said discussion for a dog park in the city goes all the way back to 2015. She said now that the Pilgrim’s Pride area is being renovated into a park, it makes sense for a dog park to be a part of that.
