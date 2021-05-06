Alabama Senate passes medical marijuana bill; now heads to Governor Ivey’s desk

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s medical marijuana bill is now on its way to Governor Kay Ivey’s desk. The Alabama Senate accepted House changes to the medical marijuana bill with a 20-9 vote Thursday night.
The Alabama House chamber debated the medical marijuana bill for over 10 hours this week.
The Senate had already approved the medical marijuana bill, however, the House made some amendments to it.
If the bill is signed into law, it would make marijuana a legal medical treatment for about 10 different medical conditions, including cancer, HIV/AIDS, autism and epilepsy.
This is a history-making vote tonight, but we have to wait and see if Governor Ivey plans to sign it.
The governor must sign or veto legislation within 6 days of transmittal or it becomes law without her signature.
