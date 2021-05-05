Rain overnight as storms calm in the Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Tennesee Valley is cooling down after strong storms on Tuesday.
As the line of storms move east overnight, rainfall will decrease.
Mostly cloudy skies will linger overnight with some light scattered rain showers, lows will stay mild in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clouds will start on Wednesday with the wind shifting to the NW. Slow clearing of the cloud deck will occur into the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.
The rest of the week looks sunny and dry with highs in the low to middle 70s. Mother’s Day weekend looks pretty good for now with sun and upper 70s for Saturday.
Temps will be near 80 degrees for Mother’s Day Sunday with isolated to scattered showers and storms possible Sunday into Monday
