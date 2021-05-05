New Hope High School student taken into custody, guns and knife confiscated

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - A New Hope High School student was taken into law enforcement custody after bringing two guns and a knife onto campus according to an email sent to parents.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the details of the email.
Just before 1 p.m., school administration received a tip about a student bringing a weapon into the building.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the school resource officer as well as other staff found the student and secured his backpack which had two guns and a knife in it.
The student was taken into custody by the Madison County Deputies, and will face “appropriate charges.”
The student will also face discipline according to Madison County School Policy according to the email.
