More clean energy could be coming to Limestone County

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The area near Quinn and Glaze Road in Athens could be home to a new solar panel farm, bringing more clean energy to the area.
That means new potential jobs and investments could also follow.
Duke Energy Renewables is leasing approximately 580 acres of land in Limestone County that could be filled with solar panels. This would be the first site in Alabama for the company.
In a statement, a spokesperson said the proposed solar project would diversify the county’s energy sources. It would provide enough power for about 14,000 average homes.
The spokesperson also said the project would benefit the county economically. But, Keith Anderson, who lives nearby, says he’s against the proposal.
“It fronts my property, I don’t think there will be a way that they can buffer it the way they describe, I think it will just be visually unattractive,” said Anderson.
This project is still in the early stages of development and could take two to five years.
