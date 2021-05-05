Man found dead in Hartselle Walmart parking lot

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a man was reported missing out of Hartselle last week, authorities say he was found dead in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday night.
According to Lt. McDearmond with the Hartselle Police Department, the victim was reported missing on April 9. A tip from the public led officers to the man’s car, where he was found inside.
WAFF is told a family member was called to the scene and confirmed the missing man was the one inside the vehicle.
Police say no foul play is suspected.
This is a developing story, stick with WAFF for updates.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.