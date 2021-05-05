Huntsville man arrested for making bomb threats against schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Deputies have arrested Darren Pullen, 39, of Huntsville and charged with him making terrorist threats after he allegedly called in bomb threats to two Huntsville Schools.
The bomb threats were made against Grissom High School and Williams Elementary on Tuesday morning. Local law enforcement officers went to both schools to investigate those threats and found nothing dangerous.
Sheriff’s Office investigators attached to the FBI North Alabama Violent Crimes Task Force and the North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force were able to identify Pullen as the suspect. The Sheriff’s Office says that Pullen called both schools to make the threats.
“The safety of our students and staff are a priority, regardless of what school they attend or system they are a part of,” said Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner, “The quick resolution to this case is another example of the importance of partnering with other law enforcement agencies at every level to ensure that our community is as safe as possible”.
