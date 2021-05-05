Head Coach Nick Saban makes trip to the Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Wednesday night in the Shoals there’s a chance to see two proud supporters of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Head Coach Nick Saban and ESPN analyst Rece Davis will hit the Shoals for Night of Legends.
The event benefits the Kruzn for a Kure Foundation, which fully funds and supports research for Schimke Immuno-Osseous Dysplasia at Stanford University.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the disease is a fatal form of dwarfism that brings about kidney failure in its young victims, along with numerous other health complications.
The fundraising event is in honor of Kruz and Paizlee Davenport, Colbert County siblings with SIOD.
