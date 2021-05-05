Former Jackson County Commissioner pays nearly $4,000 back to county for misuse of funds

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Jackson County Commissioner has to pay nearly $4,000 to the county for unapproved expenses.
Following Guffey’s resignation, an investigation began and a report from the Commission was revealed on Wednesday, breaking down all of Guffey’s expenses from August 24, 2018, through December 4, 2020.
The release states Guffey was unable to provide “adequate reason” for the following expenses:
Finding/ noncompliance charges:
$102.54 for purchase of alcohol and tobacco products
$190.75 purchase of six flower arrangements
$171.19 one transaction for the purchase of a car battery bought in the name of a private business that appeared to be personal. Forty-eight transactions totaled in $2,358.52 for the purchase of meals and other food. The report states these receipts did not always indicate who the meals were for, why they were purchased or if there was a business purpose for the meals.
Additionally, 20 transactions totaling in $837.59 were not properly documented to include invoices or itemized receipts as required.
As a result, the Jackson County Commission was exposed to the risk of loss. These credit card purchases totaling $3,660.59 are reflected as a charge against the former Chairman.
Officials with the County Commission confirm Guffey was contacted by the state examiners office and has already made a full reimbursement to the county and his audit was closed.
The Commission also said all appropriate measures were taken to stop any future misuse of public funds.
You can read the full report below.
