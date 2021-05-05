Florence man sentenced to 20 years for child pornography charges

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - “This case doesn’t leave you. It doesn’t leave the victims. This will be with us and them for the rest of their lives,” said Assistant District Attorney Angie Hamilton.
Jeffery Dale Hunt was escorted out in handcuffs today after he was sentenced to 20 years in prison with one credit year.
He was originally indicted in March 2017 on more than 6,000 counts of child pornography involving local children.
Hamilton said Hunt was at one time was a youth minister for the mothers of the victims when they were growing up.
“There’s no win, win here. We think he should have gone the prison for the rest of his life but then you have to balance that out with do I expose these victims to strangers on a jury and revictimize them by making a jury look at child pornography?” said Hamilton.
In April, Hunt took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to producing obscene material with a minor.
Hunt’s attorney says he entered a best interest plea to three criminal counts.
This plea does not mean that he admits that he is guilty. It means after seeing the prosecution’s evidence, Hunt felt it was in his best interest to accept the plea deal.
His attorneys said they are pleased with the outcome of today’s sentencing.
“We’re relieved that we reached the end. We feel like this was a good resolution for everyone. We’re just glad to finally reach a conclusion because this has been a long road,” said Leigh Anne Landis.
Also, in court today one of the victim’s parents read a letter out loud to Hunt, the state read the other victim’s parent’s letter.
One parent said, “We trusted and we loved you. That is just evil.”
Hunt was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
