Day 3: defense testimony set to begin in Darby murder trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Prosecutors allege he’s a murderer, but his attorneys report he’s just an officer who acted in self-defense to not only protect himself but also fellow officers. Huntsville Police Officer William Darby’s murder trial continues Wednesday.
Darby is accused of killing Jeffrey Parker, a man police report was trying to commit suicide with a gun to his head.
Many details came out of the trial on Tuesday. Jurors sat through graphic body camera footage from multiple officers showing Parker’s last moments. They also listened to the 911 call where Jeffrey Parker told the dispatcher he was going to commit suicide.
During opening statements, the State attorneys stated two officers initially responded. They found Parker with a gun to his head, according to testimony. The prosecution said one of the officers was Genisha Pegues who tried to help Parker, but things escalated once Darby arrived.
The defense told a different story. Attorneys said Pegues wasn’t following protocol and put herself in harm’s way when she entered what they are calling the “fatal funnel.” The defense also said Darby was the first one on the scene to tell Parker to drop his gun, and he did so seven times. According to the defense team, Parker was simply protecting himself and other officers.
Pegues took the stand on Tuesday as well and said the situation only escalated only when Darby arrived on the scene. The State’s Medical Examiner and the lead investigator also testified.
Attorney Mark McDaniel, who is not on this case said he feels the verdict relies on video evidence.
”The main issue is going to be the video,” McDaniel said. “If Darby testifies how does he explain it? And what does the video show?”
Now it’s up to the defense. During opening statements, the defense referenced an expert that will talk about action-reaction time.
Check this story later today for more updates on day three.
