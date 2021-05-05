Cooler temperatures & lower humidity behind the cold front

Happy Wednesday! It is going to be a calmer & quieter stretch to end the week!
Overnight last night the cold front swept through the Valley turning winds to the northwest and cutting off our humidity. Temperatures are into the upper 50s and low 60s across the Valley this morning. Today will be cooler as well with temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds will be with us to start off, but by the afternoon we will clear out with plenty of sunshine for sunset! The clear skies and calm winds could mean temps into the upper 40s to start Thursday!
The remainder of the week looks to stay quiet and comfortable! Temperatures Thursday and Friday will stay into the low 70s with north winds holding our humidity at bay as well. Expect the sun to stick around all the way into the weekend with a beautiful Saturday on tap at this point as well. More seasonal temperatures are in the forecast for the weekend with the upper 70s and low 80s. The next chance of rain looks like it may be here Sunday afternoon for Mother’s Day, but right now the chances are low. Keep checking back daily for the latest Mom’s day weekend forecast!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.