Cooler temperatures & lower humidity behind the cold front

The remainder of the week looks to stay quiet and comfortable! Temperatures Thursday and Friday will stay into the low 70s with north winds holding our humidity at bay as well. Expect the sun to stick around all the way into the weekend with a beautiful Saturday on tap at this point as well. More seasonal temperatures are in the forecast for the weekend with the upper 70s and low 80s. The next chance of rain looks like it may be here Sunday afternoon for Mother’s Day, but right now the chances are low. Keep checking back daily for the latest Mom’s day weekend forecast!