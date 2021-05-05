Cherokee Ridge approved to become a town in Marshall County

CHEROKEE RIDGE, Ala. (WAFF) - The votes are in! Cherokee Ridge is now a town in Marshall County.
Residents of Cherokee Ridge voted on Wednesday 140 to 17 to approve the town’s incorporation.
The idea to turn the golf course community into a town was there from the start. It was a goal of founder Sid McDonald.
Scott Nixon is one of those who voted in favor.
“The benefits of becoming a municipality are controlling our own destiny in the future, it allows us to apply for certain grants that aren’t available to a community. If you are a municipality, you are able to apply for grants,” said Nixon.
Nixon has lived in the community since 2012. He said the new town has a high quality of life, and that he wants property values to grow.
“I actually lived in one house for 6 years and bought another house here so Cherokee Ridge has been home since then. A tremendous amount of growth and Dilworth Development has come in and they are building multiple houses,” said Nixon.
Currently, 18 houses are under construction. Nixon said the community is seeing younger people move to the area more as well.
“We have a 5-year-old and 3-year-old, and it is an awesome place to raise a family. We have a new multi serviced sports courts, tennis courts, basketball, pool and playground and it’s just a great area especially the last 12 months with the pandemic,” said Nixon.
The board will meet on Thursday to discuss the election to elect the Mayor and City Council.
