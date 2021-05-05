Calm Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Much calmer for your Wednesday.
Clouds will begin to break apart and let sunshine through for the next few hours. Dry and breezy for your noon hour with winds helping to keep us cool for the day and dip us into the 40s overnight.
Gradual clearing and light winds will bring the chance for fog later this evening and for the early morning hours of your Thursday.
A slow climb back to average temperatures as we continue through the workweek. Temperatures will hover in the 70s for the next several days with chances for rain moving back in.
By Mother’s Day temperatures will improve, but the threat of thunderstorms will move back into the forecast.
The second week of May looks a bit soggy with temperatures taking another hit.
