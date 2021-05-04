“You need to prepare for the worst and hope for the best;” How one Shoals family preps for severe weather

“We make sure that our kids have and we put our bicycle helmets on as well. If I can’t find a bicycle helmet, I’ll grab a hard hat. Another thing that we do, is that we try to keep our ID’s on us just in case things got blown away. If it looks like it’ll be really severe weather we’ll bring important documents into the room with us. In addition to the bicycle helmets, we’ll try to have on sturdy clothing just in case we have to walk through rumble,” said Andrews.