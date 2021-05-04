“You need to prepare for the worst and hope for the best;” How one Shoals family preps for severe weather

THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Whenever there is a threat for severe weather, it’s important to have a safety plan.
WAFF 48 talked with one Shoals mom who always has one for her family.
“You need to prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” said Jill Andrews.
Severe weather can move fast.
Jill Andrews said having a plan in place for her family makes all the difference when minutes matter most.
“We make sure that our kids have and we put our bicycle helmets on as well. If I can’t find a bicycle helmet, I’ll grab a hard hat. Another thing that we do, is that we try to keep our ID’s on us just in case things got blown away. If it looks like it’ll be really severe weather we’ll bring important documents into the room with us. In addition to the bicycle helmets, we’ll try to have on sturdy clothing just in case we have to walk through rumble,” said Andrews.
One other way her family prepares is by having a go-bag full of necessities like batteries.
“Just like your normal stuff: bottled water, batteries, flashlights, a little bit of snack food because we have children and they get hungry,” said Andrews.
She said that being prepared saves time and can potentially save their lives.
“I don’t want to have that type of regret that I didn’t take something like this seriously,” said Andrews.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.