Trash Pandas first game postponed due to rain

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Panda’s inaugural first game is once again postponed, but this time it’s not because of the pandemic.
The Trash Pandas were scheduled to play the Chattanooga Lookouts Tuesday night but will have to wait until Wednesday due to a weather delay.
The team was already preparing for a single game Wednesday, now they will play a doubleheader against the Lookouts on Thursday to make up for Tuesday’s game.
The first pitch for Wednesday’s game is set for 6:15 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.