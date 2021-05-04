Strong to severe storms with gusty winds, hail and heavy rain tonight

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues as we are tracking strong to severe thunderstorms approaching NW Alabama this afternoon and moving through to the evening.
This will primarily be a straight-line wind event with tree damage and power outages possible, nickel to quarter size hail will also accompany any of the strongest storms. As the line of storms move east through the evening commute, rainfall intensity will increase along with lightning frequency. Flash flooding will be possible on roadways and in areas that do not drain well, creeks, streams and rivers will also see rises. The severe threat will end abruptly this evening between 6-8 PM.
Mostly cloudy skies will linger overnight with some light scattered rain showers, lows will stay mild in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clouds will start then day Wednesday with the wind shifting to the NW. Slow clearing of the cloud deck will occur into the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.
The rest of the week looks sunny and dry with highs in the low to middle 70s. Mother’s Day weekend looks pretty good for now with sun and upper 70s for Saturday. Temps will be near 80 degrees for Mother’s Day Sunday with isolated to scattered showers and storms possible Sunday into Monday.
