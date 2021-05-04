Strong to severe storms with gusty winds, hail and heavy rain tonight

This will primarily be a straight-line wind event with tree damage and power outages possible, nickel to quarter size hail will also accompany any of the strongest storms. As the line of storms move east through the evening commute, rainfall intensity will increase along with lightning frequency. Flash flooding will be possible on roadways and in areas that do not drain well, creeks, streams and rivers will also see rises. The severe threat will end abruptly this evening between 6-8 PM.