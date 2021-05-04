Shooting investigation underway after Huntsville police say car passengers opened fire at one another

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police say they are investigating a different type of drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon.
WAFF is told two vehicles were driving down Turf Avenue in Huntsville when occupants from both cars began shooting at one another.
That’s when one car lost control, swiped the side of a tree and crashed into a utility pole, knocking down several wires as a result. By the time officers arrived on the scene, both vehicles were gone.
The suspects involved are still unknown at this time as officials are investigating who may be involved, and what the motive was.
However, police also confirmed one person arrived at a nearby hospital around the same time with a gunshot wound. Police are still unsure if this person was involved in the shooting but are including it in the investigation.
This is a developing story, stick with WAFF for updates.
