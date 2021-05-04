Power outage affecting customers in Madison, Marshall Counties

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Update: Service has been restored to most customers in south Huntsville, according to Huntsville Utilities.
Anyone still experiencing a service issue should call 256-535-4448.
Original: Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations are responding to reports of power outage in south Huntsville on Tuesday morning.
HU said crews are working swiftly to restore power to customers from south Weatherly Road to Mountain Gap Road.
According to HU, crews are also working to restore power to customers from Memorial Parkway to Bailey Cove Road.
Crews are also working to restore power in New Hope from Johnson Avenue south into Marshall County. HU said this includes customers in Marshall County.
WAFF is told the outage was caused by loss of the transmission feed from TVA.
The cause of the outage is unknown at the time. Stick with 48 News for updates.
