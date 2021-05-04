New HEMSI EMS Academy launching in hopes to develop more employees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - HEMSI is launching an EMS Academy this spring, and it has a few perks too. After a 10 week course, the HEMSI trained students will be able to sit for the National Registry to become a licensed EMT in the State of Alabama.
The EMS Academy will help HEMSI ensure quality employees while also allowing students to get paid while training.
“We were in need of more employees. A lot of times it is hard to go to school, work a full-time job and still be able to maintain all of that,” says HR Manager, Amanda Snowden.
During training, candidates will be employed full-time, while taking 40-hours’ worth of training a week for 10 weeks. This is all designed to help offer assistance to those who may not be able to afford to take college classes.
“This is a way to keep those young employees engaged and coming in. It also is a way if we have this academy. As well as bring in EMTs and Paramedics that are already trained. This keeps the flow steady of constantly having someone that is ready to move into those spots,” says Snowden.
Calhoun Community College also offers an EMS Program. Bret McGill, Dean of Health Sciences says it is unfair to compare the two programs because there are different end goals in mind.
“They will train you to the exact same standard because we all lead to licensure. But, the original goal, I am not recruiting you to become an EMT to go work at a certain service. I am recruiting you to have the skillset to go work for a service,” says McGill.
The two programs may even start working together.
“We are working very closely. John and I have met twice since they even had the idea to do their academy. So we are trying to figure out a way are we going to partner with them, or are they going to do it all on their own,” says McGill.
HEMSI is now accepting applications for the spring recruits. Snowden says there will be 5 to 10 trainees in the group, so each student receives a plethora of individual attention.
