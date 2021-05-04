Morgan County deputies patrol common flooded areas amid severe weather

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County has numerous areas prone to flooding. Lacon Road in Falkville is one of the many flooding hotspots around the county. When heavy rainfall comes, it looks more like a pond than a road.
Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriffs Office says deputies are making their rounds, patrolling and checking in on the commonly flooded areas across the county.
Swafford says the goal is to keep people out of the water, and that starts with his team watching roadways, putting out alerts, and letting the public know when water begins to rise on the roads.
“When people try to cross a flooded road, it puts them at danger, but then also, in turn, it puts us at risk, as well as the rescue squad and other first responders. So, as quickly as we can tell people about a road and then continue that message, keep people out of the water and that only helps all of us. It helps save lives, prevent deaths, and limit risk,” said Swafford.
WAFF 48 will continue to keep you up to date with all of your severe weather updates on-air, online and on our First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.