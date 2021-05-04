Local business sees more foot traffic since Safer Apart order

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been almost a month since Governor Ivey eased COVID restrictions in Alabama.
Since the state mask mandate expired on April 9 and the Safer At Home order was amended to the Safer Apart order, a lot has changed.
So, how is that affecting local businesses in your neighborhood?
We talked to some people to find out! Sweet Basil is a quaint restaurant on Darby Drive in Florence. The owner said she’s seen more foot traffic since restrictions were eased.
Over the last month, restaurants have been able to welcome back diners with fewer precautions, Ceri Krening said it’s a sign that things are slowly getting back to normal.
She credits the safer apart order and increasing vaccination rates for her uptick in sales. She did tell me that business hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels yet though.
She credits you at home for supporting local businesses like hers.
“The people that have supported us and went above and beyond is amazing and I think that is how, to your point earlier, what does it look like for small businesses? That is what is going to allow small businesses to work which is the local people who support us,” said Krening.
She also said that she is hopeful with the Safer Apart order expiring at the end of the month and with more people getting vaccinated, that will bring even more business.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.