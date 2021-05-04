Guntersville City School Board names new superintendent

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Guntersville City School Board announced yesterday the hiring of Superintendent Dr. Jason Barnett.
The school board welcomed Superintendent Barnett to Guntersville City Schools on May 3 by holding a meet and greet at the central office building.
According to the Guntersville City Schools Facebook page, if you could not make last night’s meet and greet, they look forward to future opportunities for you to meet Superintendent Barnett.
