General Willie Nance Jr. sworn in as new Jackson County commission chairman

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County’s new commission chairman is ready to get to work.
On Tuesday, retired Major General Willie Nance Jr. was sworn into office. General Nance will serve the remainder of former chairman Tim Guffey’s term.
He served as a member of the infantry in the Army and retired from active duty in 2002 after 34 years. General Nance moved to Jackson County in 2010 from Mississippi, has served on several advisory programs to support missile defense and is a board chairman for the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
Now, he is looking forward to serving the citizens of Jackson County.
“What I hope to bring is the willingness to be open and listen. I think that’s one of the most important responsibilities of someone who takes on a role of managing and leading. I look forward to working with the county commissioners and finding where there are opportunities I can help with,” said Nance.
General Nance was sworn into office by Judge Graham, alongside his wife Jonnie Nance. He said he is looking forward to working with the commissioners and making an economic impact.
“Jackson County has a huge opportunity for economic growth and the opportunity to enhance tourism. I think this county offers so much not just in Jackson County but to the folks that are interested in visiting the beauty of this place,” said Nance.
Nance will start his new role as the chairman next Tuesday.
Guffey denied those allegations in a written statement citing his health as the reason for his resignation.
An investigation was launched by state authorities. WAFF 48 has reached out to the State Bureau of Investigation for an update.
We will pass along any response on-air and online.
