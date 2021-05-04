First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather threat Tuesday

Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of strong and severe thunderstorms across the Tennessee Valley. The first wave of storms is moving in this morning from the northwest. This is going to lead to rough travel to work this morning due to heavy rain, low visibility, and gusty winds. The afternoon threat looks to be stronger with gusty winds, hail, & tornadoes all possible. This timeline opens up after 2pm and will last into the evening, wrapping up around 8pm. Heavy rainfall will be likely with these storms as well, which may lead to flash flooding. Rainfall totals will range between 2 to 4 inches for some areas by early Wednesday.