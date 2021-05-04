First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather threat Tuesday

Happy Tuesday! Make sure you are staying weather alert today as we may have multiple rounds of strong and severe storms.
Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of strong and severe thunderstorms across the Tennessee Valley. The first wave of storms is moving in this morning from the northwest. This is going to lead to rough travel to work this morning due to heavy rain, low visibility, and gusty winds. The afternoon threat looks to be stronger with gusty winds, hail, & tornadoes all possible. This timeline opens up after 2pm and will last into the evening, wrapping up around 8pm. Heavy rainfall will be likely with these storms as well, which may lead to flash flooding. Rainfall totals will range between 2 to 4 inches for some areas by early Wednesday.
The cold front should finally pass through during the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday. Once the front sweeps through our temperatures will drop along with the humidity. Wind should turn to the northwest as well, staying breezy through the day. Clouds will whittle away during the morning on Wednesday, leading to a sunny & mild afternoon! High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will be into the low to mid 70s with plenty of sun!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.