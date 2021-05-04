Decatur City, Morgan County employees strive to keep residents safe during severe weather

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Storm shelters across Morgan County strive to keep residents safe, such as the one located in Decatur City Hall.
Irene Cardenas-Martinez with the Decatur Police Department located in City Hall says the department wants people to have a safe place to stay during severe weather, so the department helped to provide that.
“It’s all ages, all backgrounds, sometimes we’ll have a family out there, sometimes we’ll have an older couple. People really take advantage of the fact that we do accept pets,” said Cardenas-Martinez.
Morgan County EMA specialist Jennifer Hempfling says her office jumps into action to help warn against hail, damaging winds, flash flooding and tornadoes.
“The best thing is gonna be to stay vigilant. It’s very easy to get complacent especially after there’s been watches and warnings throughout the day,” said Hempfling.
