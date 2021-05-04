Day 2: Body cam footage shown during trial for Huntsville police officer accused of murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On the second day of trial, a jarring video played out in court showing the final moments of 49-year old Jeffery Parker’s life.
In 2018, Parker was shot in the face by Huntsville Police Officer William Darby. Darby is now on trial for murder.
We heard from multiple witnesses Tuesday including the first two responding officers to the scene that day.
Officer Genisha Pegues arrived first and told the jury she never felt like Parker was a threat to her or any of the officers on the scene. She said the entire time, Parker was calm and sitting relaxed on the couch.
In April 2018, Parker called 911 saying he was suicidal. On scene, he told the officers he was on drugs. Later, the medical examiner said no drugs or alcohol was found in Parker’s system.
In body camera footage, you hear officer Pegues try and comfort Parker, telling him she doesn’t want him to die.
Darby is the third officer on the scene, and in the body camera footage, when Darby arrives on scene, you hear him yelling at his two senior officers to raise their guns at Parker. You also hear Darby tell Parker to drop the gun.
After Parker refused, footage shows Darby shooting Parker in the face with a shotgun. Darby was on scene for 30 seconds before shooting Parker.
Officer Pegues said the situation escalated only when Darby arrived on the scene.
The prosecutors are trying to convince the jury the shooting wasn’t legally justified, and Darby didn’t have reasonable fear he or the two other officers were in imminent danger.
The defense argues Darby acted to protect himself and the other officers because Parker had a gun.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.